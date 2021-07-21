Left Menu

Cop hurt at Mathura’s Bankey Bihari temple

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 21-07-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 22:53 IST
A police constable was injured as he fell off while inspecting an alleged incident of stone pelting at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan that caused commotion among the devotees, officials said.

The cop went to the terrace of the temple along with security guards after three pieces of a brick fell at one of its gates, police said.

Nobody was injured when the stones were thrown at the temple, they said, adding it was possible that it was the handiwork of the monkeys in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

