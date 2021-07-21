Cop hurt at Mathura’s Bankey Bihari temple

A police constable was injured as he fell off while inspecting an alleged incident of stone pelting at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan that caused commotion among the devotees, officials said.

The cop went to the terrace of the temple along with security guards after three pieces of a brick fell at one of its gates, police said.

Advertisement

Nobody was injured when the stones were thrown at the temple, they said, adding it was possible that it was the handiwork of the monkeys in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)