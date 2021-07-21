Left Menu

Maha govt orders ACB inquiry in 900 Jalyukta Shivar projects

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-07-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 23:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday ordered an inquiry by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in 900 work orders under the Jalyukta Shivar, the water conservation scheme promoted by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis during his tenure.

The government has received the Vijay Kumar committee's report which recommends ACB inquiry into 900 work orders, said state water conservation minister Shankarrao Gadakh. ''The report was accepted and the ACB is expected to commence its inquiry in the next few days," the minister told PTI.

''These nine hundred works where there was gross violation of guidelines and the quality of work was inferior will face open ACB inquiry,'' he added.

Further, district collectors would conduct inquiry into some six lakh other works sanctioned under the scheme and check the quality of the work and if the procedures were followed or not, the minister said.

The Jalyukta Shivar scheme, pushed in a big way by the BJP-led government, focused on the construction of farm ponds, weirs on channels and streams as well as river-bed cleaning and widening.

It also faced allegations of corruption and `non-scientific' approach to water conservation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

