Woman booked after brother sets himself afire during argument

Police have registered a criminal case against a woman after her brother set himself afire during a domestic quarrel between them and later died in a hospital in Thane city, an official said on Wednesday.The victim, aged 45, a resident of Ambernath, received severe burns on July 13 and died at a hospital on July 18 while undergoing treatment, police said.He and his elder sister got into a heated argument over some domestic issue.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-07-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 00:25 IST
The victim, aged 45, a resident of Ambernath, received severe burns on July 13 and died at a hospital on July 18 while undergoing treatment, police said.

He and his elder sister got into a heated argument over some domestic issue. The argument took a nasty turn when the man doused petrol and set himself ablaze, they said.

According to the police, woman allegedly gave a bottle of petrol to her brother and told him to do whatever he wants to do. This led the victim to set himself afire.

The woman was initially charged under IPC sections 109 (punishment for abetment) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), the police said.

The charges are yet to be upgraded after the victim's death, they added. PTI COR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

