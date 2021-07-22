Left Menu

Norway mourns 77 dead on 10th anniversary of terror attack

PTI | Oslo | Updated: 22-07-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 12:43 IST
Norway mourns 77 dead on 10th anniversary of terror attack
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Norway

Commemorations will begin Thursday marking the 10-year anniversary of Norway's worst ever peacetime slaughter.

On July 22, 2011, rightwing terrorist Anders Breivik set of a bomb in the capital, Oslo, killing eight people, before heading to tiny Utoya island where he stalked and shot dead 69 mostly teen members of the Labor Party youth wing.

Events will take place around the country, including a service in Oslo Cathedral that will end with bells ringing in churches throughout Norway.

King Harald is expected to speak during a commemoration in Oslo.

He will be joined by past and present prime ministers and leaders of the Labor Party youth. Events will also take place on Utoya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021