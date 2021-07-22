Left Menu

Monsoon session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 4 pm

After the Opposition created ruckus, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the third time on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 14:19 IST
Monsoon session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 4 pm
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the Opposition created ruckus, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the third time on Thursday. It has been adjourned till 4 pm, minutes after resumption at 2 pm.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm today. The Parliament resumed on Thursday morning.

Soon after starting the business, there has been uproar by the Opposition leaders over the farmers' agitation, Pegasus Project, inflation and other issues. The Monsoon Session began on a stormy note on Monday amidst uproar from Opposition parties who did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to the Parliament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021