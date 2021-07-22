Monsoon session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 4 pm
After the Opposition created ruckus, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the third time on Thursday.
- Country:
- India
After the Opposition created ruckus, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the third time on Thursday. It has been adjourned till 4 pm, minutes after resumption at 2 pm.
Earlier, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm today. The Parliament resumed on Thursday morning.
Soon after starting the business, there has been uproar by the Opposition leaders over the farmers' agitation, Pegasus Project, inflation and other issues. The Monsoon Session began on a stormy note on Monday amidst uproar from Opposition parties who did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to the Parliament. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
JD-U leader R C P Singh, Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar, takes oath as Union Cabinet Minister.
Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh, sworn in as Union Cabinet Minister.
Ashwini Vaishnaw, Rajya Sabha MP for Odisha and former IAS officer, takes oath as Union Cabinet Minister.
Thawarchand Gehlot resigns as Rajya Sabha member
Polish draft law threatens U.S.-owned broadcaster, opposition says