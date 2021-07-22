Left Menu

HC refuses to quash CBI FIR on corruption charges against Anil Deshmukh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-07-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 15:10 IST
The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to quash the First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the CBI against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on charges of corruption and misconduct.

A bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar said Deshmukh's plea seeking quashing of the FIR ''deserved to be dismissed.'' The FIR was registered against Deshmukh and some unidentified persons on April 24 this year on charges of corruption and misconduct following a preliminary inquiry that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted in compliance with the high court's order. The HC also refused Deshmukh's request to stay its judgement to give him time to file an appeal against the same.

