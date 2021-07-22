Left Menu

Merkel says not discouraged by setback in Turkey-Greece talks

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-07-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 15:32 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday the most recent disagreement between Turkey and Greece over Cyprus had made the relationship more difficult and patience was required to settle differences. "This has been a setback but we should not be discouraged," she told reporters when asked about the talks.

Turkey and EU member state Greece are at loggerheads over a range of issues including the divided island of Cyprus.

