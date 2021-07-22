Raids on media group: Misuse of central agencies for intimidation condemnable, says CPIM

The CPI(M) on Thursday hit out at the Union government over income tax raids against media group Dainik Bhaskar, accusing it of using central agencies for ''intimidation.'' The Income Tax Department on Thursday also conducted raids against Uttar Pradesh-based Hindi news channel Bharat Samachar on charges of tax evasion, official sources said.

The searches in case of Dainik Bhaskar, which brings out newspaper editions in Hindi and Gujarati, are being conducted in Bhopal, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Noida and some other locations in the country.

''The Modi government's raid raj won’t work. Trying to scare and muzzle the truth from surfacing. But like the dead bodies floating in the Ganga, Modi government cannot hide. The misuse of central agencies for intimidation is condemnable,'' tweeted CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

