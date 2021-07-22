Left Menu

Kerala govt joins hands with KTM to launch free vaccination drive in Ernakulam dist

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 22-07-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 16:10 IST
Kerala Travel Mart and the state government together launched a free mass vaccination drive in Ernakulam district on Thursday to revitalize the holiday industry that has remained dull for over a year owing to COVID-19.

Kochi Mayor M Anil Kumar and Ernakulam District Collector Jafer Malik inaugurated the three-day programme at suburban Maradu, marking the start of inoculating 2,500 people in the tourism sector, a KTM release said here.

The drive, being held at BTH Sarovaram in Cochin Bypass, aims to counter an anticipated third wave of the pandemic, organisers said.

The campaign is part of a state-wide drive that seeks to vaccinate everyone in the tourism sector so as to make tourism destinations completely vaccinated zones.

KTM Society is holding camps till this month-end in all the districts to inoculate tour operators, front-line workers and those who work in the field of tourism that includes, hotels, restaurants, tourist taxi drivers, tour guides, houseboats, homestays and serviced villas.

The drive is for the benefit of those who are yet to get their first doze as well as those awaiting the second shot, therelease said.

KTM Society president Baby Mathew Somatheeram, secretary Jose Pradeep, vice president S Swaminathan, former president Abraham George and tourism deputy director Abhilash T G participated.

KTM Society, which is a prominent organisation in the travel and tourism segment, has been working towards reviving the industry since the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

