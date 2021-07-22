Left Menu

BJP leader gets life term in murder case

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 22-07-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 16:42 IST
BJP leader gets life term in murder case
  • Country:
  • India

A court here sentenced a BJP leader to life imprisonment in a 26-year-old murder case and also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.

MP-MLA court Judge PK Jayant convicted former State Warehousing Corporation chairman Jang Bahadur Singh and others in the murder case of one Surya Prakash Yadav and awarded them life imprisonment, according to government counsel Atul Shukla. Yadav was murdered over electoral rivalry on June 30, 1995 and on the complaint of his brother, police had lodged a complaint against Jang Bahadur Singh, his son Daddan Singh, nephews Ramesh Singh, Samar Bahadur Singh and Harsh Bahadur Singh.

One of the accused, Daddan Singh, was murdered a few years ago, the government counsel added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021