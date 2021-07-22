BJP leader gets life term in murder case

A court here sentenced a BJP leader to life imprisonment in a 26-year-old murder case and also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.

MP-MLA court Judge PK Jayant convicted former State Warehousing Corporation chairman Jang Bahadur Singh and others in the murder case of one Surya Prakash Yadav and awarded them life imprisonment, according to government counsel Atul Shukla. Yadav was murdered over electoral rivalry on June 30, 1995 and on the complaint of his brother, police had lodged a complaint against Jang Bahadur Singh, his son Daddan Singh, nephews Ramesh Singh, Samar Bahadur Singh and Harsh Bahadur Singh.

One of the accused, Daddan Singh, was murdered a few years ago, the government counsel added.

