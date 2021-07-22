Death toll in recent South Africa unrest rises to 337, minister says
South Africa's police has revised upwards the death toll from recent unrest to 337, cabinet minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Thursday.
On Wednesday the death toll had stood at 276.
