France to adjust security around President Macron in light of Pegasus spyware case

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-07-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 20:46 IST
France has decided to re-adjust its security protocols, especially those regarding President Emmanuel Macron, in light of the Pegasus spyware case, said government spokesman Gabriel Attal on Thursday.

French paper Le Monde has reported that Macron's phone was on a list of potential targets for possible surveillance on behalf of Morocco in the spyware case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

