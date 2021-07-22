France to adjust security around President Macron in light of Pegasus spyware case
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-07-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 20:46 IST
- Country:
- France
France has decided to re-adjust its security protocols, especially those regarding President Emmanuel Macron, in light of the Pegasus spyware case, said government spokesman Gabriel Attal on Thursday.
French paper Le Monde has reported that Macron's phone was on a list of potential targets for possible surveillance on behalf of Morocco in the spyware case.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gabriel Attal
- Macron
- Le Monde
- Morocco
- Emmanuel Macron
- French
- France
- Pegasus
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Morocco to send medical aid to help Tunisia counter virus outbreak
Israeli foreign minister to visit Morocco next month
France's Macron targeted in project Pegasus spyware case - Le Monde
Morocco to sue NGOs behind Pegasus spyware allegations -report
Israel's FM Lapid says will travel to Morocco in late July