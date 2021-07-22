Drugmaker Endo settles opioid claims by Tennessee counties, cities for $35 mln

Endo International Plc has agreed to pay $35 million to settle a lawsuit brought by a group of Tennessee local governments and on behalf of a child allegedly born addicted to opioids accusing it of fueling the opioid epidemic, the company announced Thursday.

The settlement came just days before the case was set to go to trial to decide damages, in which plaintiffs were expected to seek $2.4 billion. A judge had previously ruled Endo liable as a penalty for failing to hand over evidence. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

