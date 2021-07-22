Nagaland police arrests seven in connection with killing of 3 in March

Nagaland police have arrested seven accused persons, including village chief and underground cadres, in connection with the March 22 killing of three persons at Lamhaidamdi village, an area reported falling under the disputed belt bordering Peren and Dimapur districts.

At least three persons were gunned down and two vehicles razed to ashes by assailants on March 22 while the state government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Police Headquarters (PHQ) headed by a senior officer to probe into the incident.

The SIT, on Thursday, submitted the chargesheet against 19 accused persons belonging to different factions of Naga underground group, said a release issued by PRO and SP (Crime) of Nagaland PHQ.

The chargesheet has been filed under different sections of IPC and Arms Act and Nagaland Security Regulation, he said.

While seven accused persons out of 19 persons charged already been arrested by the SIT are currently in judicial custody, the lookout for other 12 absconding accused persons continues, the officer said.

The seven arrested accused persons against whom chargesheet has been filed are Kisheto Zhimomi, Head Gaon Burah (GB – Village Chief) of Vihuto Village, Munwang Konyak and Yepeka Kiba of NSCN-IM, Lentilen Hangsing of NSCN-Unification, Tongkhalhao Sitlhou of Athibung and Vikheshe Achumi and Livingson Awomi of Thilixu village, he said.

The SIT said that four suspected persons who were arrested earlier in this case and subsequently granted bail were released from the case.

The PRO said that a suo moto case in crime against unknown persons by State Crime Police Station (SCPS) relating to the incident was registered on March 23 while a SIT headed by a senior police officer was constituted for investigation of the case.

The investigation had revealed that the 19 chargesheeted accused persons were part of a deep-rooted criminal conspiracy to plan, prepare and execute the killing of three persons at Lamhainamdi Village, he said.

The SIT had visited the makeshift camp in the jungle, which is 2-3 kms away from Vihuto Village, that was used for accommodation and preparation by the chargesheeted accused for the commission of the crime and collected various incriminating evidences, he said.

During the course of investigation, the SIT had seized various incriminating evidences such as photographs of accused with arms during their stay at makeshift jungle camp, videos, certain technical evidences, crucial material evidences such as ammunitions and other incriminating materials from the scene of crime, he said.

Identities of few other unknown persons involved in this case are also being established while further investigation in the case continues, the police officer stated.

