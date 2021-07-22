POCSO court sentences man to life term until death for raping stepdaughter

A special POCSO court in Raipur on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment until death for raping his nine-year-old stepdaughter, a judgement coming less than two months after the crime was reported.

The court of Additional District and Sessions judge, Shubhra Pachouri, convicted the 20-year-old man for raping his minor stepdaughter and ordered imprisonment for the rest of his life, said Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Morisha Naidu.

The court also imposed Rs 90,000 as fine on the convict, Naidu.

The SPP said the special court pronounced life imprisonment until death on the man under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

The court also convicted the man under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On June 5 this year, the victim's mother lodged a complaint with the Telibandha police station in the Chhattisgarh capital alleging her husband sexually exploited his stepdaughter.

Based on investigation, the police booked the man under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO, and arrested him. PTI COR RSY RSY

