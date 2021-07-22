Left Menu

EDMC kicks off 'Adopt a Tree' drive

People can adopt a tree through their area councillor, the EDMC said in a statement.The mayor and chairman of EDMCs Standing Committee also appealed to citizens to come forward and participate in this drive to make east Delhi area clean and green.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 23:30 IST
The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has planned to plant 4,800 saplings in the area as part of its 'Adopt a Tree' drive, which was launched on Thursday by its mayor.

All 64 wards will be covered under this plantation drive, officials said.

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sundar Aggarwal inaugurated the 'Adopt a Tree' campaign by planting a sapling near Kala Niketan School on Ghazipur road.

The EDMC has set a target of planting 4,800 tree saplings under this initiative, the officials said.

To protect these plants EDMC would provide 'tree guards'. ''All 64 wards will be covered under this plantation drive mainly focusing on roadside plantations. Citizens of east Delhi can adopt a tree and contribute to environment protection. People can adopt a tree through their area councillor,'' the EDMC said in a statement.

The mayor and chairman of EDMC's Standing Committee also appealed to citizens to come forward and participate in this drive to make east Delhi area clean and green.

