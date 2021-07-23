Left Menu

Russia following through on fighter jet deals with Myanmar - report

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-07-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 13:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia is going ahead with plans to supply Myanmar with Su-30 fighter jets and Yak-130 training aircraft, Interfax news agency quoted Dmitry Shugayev, head of Russia's military cooperation agency, as saying on Friday.

Rights activists have accused Moscow of legitimising the Myanmar junta, which seized power on Feb. 1, by continuing bilateral visits and arms deals.

