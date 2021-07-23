Tokyo protesters demand Olympics cancellation

About 50 protesters have gathered in Tokyo to demand the cancellation of the Olympics.

The opening ceremony is set for Friday evening local time. The protesters gathered outside the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building chanting "no to the Olympics" and "save people's lives.'' They held up signs reading "cancel the Olympics.'' The Games, largely without spectators and opposed by much of the host nation, are going ahead a year later than planned. A day earlier, Tokyo hit another six-month high in new COVID-19 cases as worries grew of worsening infections during the Games. Still, the number of cases and deaths as a share of the population in Japan are much lower than in many other countries.

The opening ceremony will be held mostly without spectators to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections, although some officials, guests and media will attend.

