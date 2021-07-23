Left Menu

Iran's Khamenei says water crisis protesters cannot be blamed

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 23-07-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 13:54 IST
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday that Iranians protesting over water shortages in the southwest cannot be blamed, and called on officials to deal with the water problem, Iran's state media reported.

"The people showed their displeasure ... but we cannot really blame the people and their issues must be taken care of," Khamenei was quoted by Iranian news agencies as saying, in reference to the week-long protests.

"Now, thank God, all the various agencies, governmental and non-governmental, are working (to resolve the water crisis) and should continue with all seriousness," Khamenei added.

