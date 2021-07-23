Left Menu

Shah speaks to Maharashtra CM; says extending all help to deal with rains, landslides

The central government is providing all possible help there to save the lives of people, he said in a tweet in Hindi.At least 30 people have died in a landslide near a village in the coastal Raigad district of Maharashtra, police said.The toll in the incident near Talai village in Mahad tehsil is likely to rise, they added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 15:37 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday and took stock of the situation arising due to heavy rains and landslides in Raigad, where at least 30 people have lost their lives.

Shah said the Centre is extending all possible help to the Maharashtra government to deal with the emerging situation in the state.

''The accident that occurred due to heavy rains and landslides in Raigad, Maharashtra, is unfortunate. In this regard, I have spoken to Chief Minister Shri Uddhav Thackeray and DG @NDRFHQ. NDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. The central government is providing all possible help there to save the lives of people,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

At least 30 people have died in a landslide near a village in the coastal Raigad district of Maharashtra, police said.

The toll in the incident near Talai village in Mahad tehsil is likely to rise, they added.

