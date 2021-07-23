AIADMK flays DMK govt over NEET, Mekedatu; to hold state-wide demonstrations on July 28

The main opposition AIADMK on Friday announced state-wide demonstrations on July 28 to draw the DMK government's attention to its poll promises, including rescinding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and seeking action to prevent construction of the Mekedatu dam.

During the run up to the April 6 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, the DMK repeatedly assured cancelling the national test, the AIADMK said, adding that the government, however, asked aspirants to prepare for it following announcement of the date -September 12, 2021- of the entrance exam.

''They (DMK) promised that they alone knew the formula to get the NEET cancelled,'' AIADMK top leaders K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam said in a statement.

After promising cancellation of the exam and then asking students to prepare for it was a huge ''betrayal'', they said.

The people expected the government to get the exam cancelled by using the ''formula'' DMK alone knew, the duo said with a tinge of sarcasm and urged the government to fulfill its promise and meet public expectation.

The DMK had assured steps to get Tamil Nadu exempted from the ambit of the national test and recently a high-level committee had submitted its report to the government on the impact of the test in the state.

The AIADMK alleged that prices of essential commodities and construction materials have increased as the DMK government ''does not understand economics and are unaware of people's travails.'' Flagging several other poll promises of the DMK like a cut in prices of petrol and diesel (Rs five and Rs four respectively), Rs 100 subsidy for cooking gas cylinders and assurances to farmers, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said the DMK regime has not fulfilled any of its assurances.

The DMK government should be vigilant and act with determination ''at least now'' when the Karnataka government is trying to build a dam at Mekedatu, they said, adding if that the initiative succeeded, Tamil Nadu would not get even a ''drop of Cauvery river water.'' The AIADMK demanded that the DMK government take action to stop the proposed construction of the dam, which is ''a very big threat and injustice.'' Hence, on July 28, demonstrations would be held across the state by following COVID-19 guidelines and slogans would be raised to draw the state government's attention to all such issues, the AIADMK said adding cadres could stage demonstrations in front of their residences.

