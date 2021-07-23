Left Menu

Hyderabad: Man running fake e-commerce website arrested

Telangana's Cyber Crime department and Rayadurg Police in Hyderabad in a joint operation arrested a person who was allegedly running a fake e-commerce website based in Bengaluru and looted lakhs of money from the people.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 23-07-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 16:53 IST
Telangana's Cyber Crime department and Rayadurg Police in Hyderabad in a joint operation arrested a person who was allegedly running a fake e-commerce website based in Bengaluru and looted lakhs of money from the people. In a press release, the Rayadurg Police informed that 40 lakhs cash, 20 debit cards, 6 bank passbooks, and 2 laptops were seized from the accused Rishabh Upadhyay against whom 9 cases have been registered in Cyberabad. The other accused is absconding.

Addressing a press conference, Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar said, "The accused deceived people through the website, claiming to sell furniture and groceries at low prices. The accused created fake Skype IDs and tried to cheat people by offering them on-site job visas in the United States." "We want people to be careful while surfing websites and ordering goods online. Order the goods after thoroughly checking for the original website", said Cyberabad Police Commissioner.

In July, as many as 380 Cyber Crime cases were registered in Cyberabad, according to the police. (ANI)

