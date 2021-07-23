Left Menu

Maha: 3 booked for cheating woman of Rs 74.46 lakh

A married couple and one more person have been booked in Mira Road in Thane district for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 74.46 lakh, police said on Friday.After befriending the woman, the couple had sought Rs 2 lakh from the victim to go to Canada, and then lured her into investing money in the diamond business, an official said.The three promised high returns to the woman claiming they knew the diamond business well and had contacts.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-07-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 17:03 IST
A married couple and one more person have been booked in Mira Road in Thane district for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 74.46 lakh, police said on Friday.

After befriending the woman, the couple had sought Rs 2 lakh from the victim to go to Canada, and then lured her into investing money in the diamond business, an official said.

''The three promised high returns to the woman claiming they knew the diamond business well and had contacts. However, the promised returns never materialised and the accused started avoiding the calls of the victim. She filed a complaint on Wedmesday claiming she had been cheated of Rs 74.46 lakh. A probe is underway, but no arrest has been made so far,'' the Mira Road police station official said.

