Left Menu

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit India on July 27-28

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 20:09 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit India on July 27-28
  • Country:
  • India

US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken will pay a two-day visit to India beginning July 27 during which both sides will discuss a range of issues including recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and the situation in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Friday. It will be Blinken's first visit to India after assuming charge as the US Secretary of State.

The MEA said Blinken will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on July 28.

It said Secretary Blinken's visit is an opportunity to continue the high-level bilateral dialogue and bolster the India-US global strategic partnership.

''Both sides will review the robust and multifaceted India-US bilateral relations, and potential for consolidating them further,'' the MEA said in a statement.

''Discussions will focus on regional and global issues of mutual interest – including recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indo-Pacific region, Afghanistan and cooperation in the UN,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021