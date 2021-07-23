Left Menu

Seven killed in road accident in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-07-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 21:36 IST
Seven people were killed when two cars collided in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana on Friday, police said.

The seven died on the spot, they said.

One person, who was seriously injured, was taken to a nearby hospital.

The accident occurred near Achampet in the district Friday evening.

Some bodies lay scattered, while others could be brought out from the cars with great effort and both vehicles suffered heavy damage, police said.

Some of the deceased belonged to Hyderabad and further details were being ascertained, police added.

