On 2nd day, Kisan Sansad passes resolution against APMC bypass act

The Kisan Sansad, being held at the Jantar Mantar near Parliament where the Monsoon Session is underway, passed a unanimous resolution on the second day of the protest Friday demanding a repeal of the APMC bypass act.

The resolution takes into account the ''adverse experience'' of the operation of the APMC bypass act from June 2020 to January 2021 before the Supreme Court suspended its implementation, a statement said. Friday's proceedings were similar to the way the actual Parliament functions. The Kisan Sansad won't function on Saturday and Sunday just like the Parliament.

The second day of the Kisan Sansad also saw the Samyukta Kisan Morcha appoint a speaker (Hardev Arshi), a deputy speaker (Jagtar Singh Bajwa) and an agriculture minister.

The 37-year-old agriculture minister, Ravneet Singh Brar, tendered his resignation before the sansad after he failed to address farmers' issues and could not give any satisfactory response to them.

''This includes exploitation and cheating of farmers to the tune of crores of rupees, APMC transactions reducing significantly and large number of mandis suffering massive losses pushing them to the verge of closing down,'' the statement said.

The resolution stated that ''farmers need much higher number of operating mandis and not fewer mandis''.

The resolution called for a repeal of the central act immediately claiming it undermined the Constitution. The resolution also asked state governments to bring in improvements in their mandi systems so that they protect farmers' interests.

Paramilitary forces and police personnel have been deployed at the site with heavy barricading at the entrance to avoid any kind of untoward incident. The protest by the farmers remained peaceful.

The Kisan Sansad (farmers' parliament) had a one-hour question hour where questions were thrown at the agriculture minister who tried his best to defend the Centre's new agriculture laws.

The minister told the Sansad how amid the raging Covid pandemic, farmers were requested to head back to their homes and get themselves vaccinated. Every time the minister failed to give a satisfactory response, the members shamed him, raised their hands and objected to his answers.

Bajwa told the media, ''The agriculture minister failed to answer questions following which the members shamed him, leading to a disruption. The question was that when the Prime Minister himself has stressed on the fact that the MSP will stay, why there is any issue to make it a law. ''If all the three agri laws are made for the farmers, then why not cancel them and make them again by consulting the farmers on it. Why is it so difficult to cancel the three new agri laws -- the agriculture minister and the government have failed to give any satisfactory explanation to the members.'' Arshi said, ''In the question hour, we took questions and the agriculture minister could not respond to the queries and continued to misguide the house.'' A group of 200 farmers reached Jantar Mantar in central Delhi on Thursday to protest against the Centre's three contentious farm laws.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has given special permission for the demonstration by a maximum of 200 farmers at Jantar Mantar, a few metres away from the Parliament Complex, till August 9.

