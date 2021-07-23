Left Menu

One held in connection with killing of street dogs in Kochi

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 23-07-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 22:00 IST
One held in connection with killing of street dogs in Kochi
Police on Friday arrested one person for allegedly killing street dogs after a complaint was lodged alleging that the strays were poisoned and taken away in a pickup van.

Police said the arrested person is the driver of the van and three others involved in the case will be nabbed soon.

According to police, three persons were allegedly seen poisoning dogs at a locality near Thrikkakara here.

They told the local people that they were part of the Municipality. However, the local body denied it.

Police have identified the vacant land where the dogs were buried.

Various animal protection groups have sought a post-mortem to identify the alleged poison used to kill the animals.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court on Friday intervened in the matter and said action will be taken against the municipality if it was involved.

The court also directed the municipality to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

