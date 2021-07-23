7 relief teams rescuing people from 3 states' coastal districts hit by incessant rains: ICG

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has deployed seven disaster relief teams (DRTs) at the coastal districts of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka to rescue people that are in distress due to incessant rains, an official statement said on Friday.

Three DRTs deployed in coastal districts of Karnataka have rescued and relocated 161 distressed people to safe locations, the ICG's statement noted.

''ICG units located in Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka are extending all assistance and support to the District Administration concerned in mitigating the effect of incessant rains,'' it mentioned.

Two DRTs have been operating in Maharashtra and they have relocated 52 persons from affected areas to safe locations in coordination with the local administration, it said.

''The ICG has extended the facility of its airbase at Ratnagiri to the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force aircraft to operate from this base for rescue and relief operations in Maharashtra,'' it noted.

Two DRTs have been pressed into service in Goa in rescue and relief operations, the ICG's statement mentioned.

The ICG also conducted four helicopter sorties to drop 200 food packets for the stranded people in the affected Goan districts, it said.

