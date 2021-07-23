Left Menu

U.N. Security Council condemns Varosha plan by Turkish Cypriots, Turkey

Reuters | New York | Updated: 23-07-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 22:11 IST
The United Nations Security Council on Friday condemned a plan by Turkish and Turkish Cypriot leaders to partially reopen the abandoned resort of Varosha and called for an immediate reversal of the decision.

"The Security Council underscores the need to avoid any further unilateral actions not in accordance with its resolutions and that could raise tensions on the island and harm prospects for a settlement," the 15-member body said in a statement.

