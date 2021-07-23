Left Menu

Man released on special parole arrested in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 23:56 IST
A 25-year-old man, who was recently released from jail on special parole due to COVID-19 outbreak, was on Friday arrested along with his associate following a brief exchange of fire in northeast Delhi’s Brahmpuri, police said.

The accused have been identified as Arbaj and Shahwaj (25), both residents of Zafrabad, they said.

According to police, a firing incident took place in Seelampur on July 14 following which a case of attempt to murder was registered.

On Friday, at around 12.35 am, a team from the Seelampur Police Station raided a house at Nand Ram Mohalla in Brahmpuri in search of Arbaj and Shahwaj, a senior police officer said.

''… Finding themselves surrounded, both the accused persons opened three rounds of fire on the police team. The team also fired in self-defence and the accused got injured,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

They were apprehended and shifted to JPC Hospital where they are under treatment, police said.

Two loaded pistols and a magazine have been recovered from their possession, the DCP said.

