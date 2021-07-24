Senior U.S. diplomat to lead talks with Russia next week -State Department

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will lead the U.S. delegation in a meeting of the U.S.-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue in Geneva on July 28, the State Department said on Friday.

"This meeting follows up on a commitment made between President Biden and Russian President Putin to have a deliberate and robust dialogue between our two nations that will seek to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures," the department said in a statement.

