Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space - CNBC
Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2021 01:37 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 01:37 IST
Former chief executive officer of Virgin Galactic Holdings, George Whitesides, will fly to space on the aerospace firm's next test spaceflight, CNBC reported on Friday. (https://bit.ly/2WeAiPb)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
