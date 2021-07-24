Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clash -Palestinian officials
Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during a clash in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. A 17-year Palestinian was shot and later died of his wounds, the Health Ministry said. The Israeli army had no immediate comment on the incident.
Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during a clash in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The violence erupted at a protest against Israeli settlements near the city of Ramallah
Witnesses said a crowd of young Palestinians hurled stones at Israeli forces, who in turn opened fire. A 17-year Palestinian was shot and later died of his wounds, the Health Ministry said.
The Israeli army had no immediate comment on the incident.
