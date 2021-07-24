Left Menu

Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clash -Palestinian officials

Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during a clash in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. A 17-year Palestinian was shot and later died of his wounds, the Health Ministry said. The Israeli army had no immediate comment on the incident.

Reuters | Ramallah | Updated: 24-07-2021 02:49 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 02:49 IST
Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during a clash in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The violence erupted at a protest against Israeli settlements near the city of Ramallah

Witnesses said a crowd of young Palestinians hurled stones at Israeli forces, who in turn opened fire. A 17-year Palestinian was shot and later died of his wounds, the Health Ministry said.

The Israeli army had no immediate comment on the incident.

