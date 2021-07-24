U.S. seeks to dismiss charges in visa fraud cases of Chinese researchers
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-07-2021 03:18 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 03:08 IST
The U.S. government on Friday filed motions in federal courts to dismiss charges in the remaining four cases of Chinese researchers arrested on visa fraud charges last year.
A federal judge on Friday morning dismissed a fifth case against a Chinese researcher after the Justice Department filed a motion for dismissal on Thursday.
