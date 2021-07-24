Left Menu

Man killed, eight injured in clash between two groups in UP

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 24-07-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 10:43 IST
Man killed, eight injured in clash between two groups in UP
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A man was allegedly killed and eight others were injured in a clash between two groups of a community over bathing of children in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The trouble started when Keshav Saini and Bijender had an argument over the bathing of children in a tube-well drain in Rangana village on Friday. The argument turned into a violent clash and supporters of the two men used lathis and bricks against each other, Station House Officer of Jhinjhana police station Shyambir Singh said.

He said one person was killed and eight others were injured in the clash.

The deceased was identified as Ghasita Singh, 60, the SHO said.

He said an FIR has been lodged in the matter and an investigation is underway.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021