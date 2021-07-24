Left Menu

Four killed as car hits motorcycle in UP

PTI | Badaun | Updated: 24-07-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 11:11 IST
Four killed as car hits motorcycle in UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people, including a girl, were killed after a car hit their motorcycle in the Bisauli area here, police said on Saturday.

The victims, riding on the motorcycle, were on their way to Ambiyapur village to attend an event when they were hit by a speeding car near Dharampur Biharipur village on Friday night, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Siddharth Verma said.

They were rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared Naresh (45) and Meherban (42) as brought dead, he said.

Two others Naresh (44) and Nandani (8) were referred to the district hospital and they succumbed to injuries there, the SP added.

The car driver fled the spot after the accident, police said.

The victims belonged to Dhilwari village in the Aonla area of Bareilly district and none of them was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021