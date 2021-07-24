Rape accused booked for threatening survivor to withdraw case in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

A man accused of raping a woman was booked for allegedly threatening her with dire consequences if she did not withdraw the case filed against him, police said on Saturday.

Following a complaint by the woman, a resident of Jasola village, a case was registered against Mazhar at Khatoli Police Station on Friday.

According to police said, the rape case against Mazhar is pending in court while he remains at large.

