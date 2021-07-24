Left Menu

Rape accused booked for threatening survivor to withdraw case in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Dehradun | Updated: 24-07-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 11:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man accused of raping a woman was booked for allegedly threatening her with dire consequences if she did not withdraw the case filed against him, police said on Saturday.

Following a complaint by the woman, a resident of Jasola village, a case was registered against Mazhar at Khatoli Police Station on Friday.

According to police said, the rape case against Mazhar is pending in court while he remains at large.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

