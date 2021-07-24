Left Menu

Over 2.98 crore unutilized COVID-19 doses still available with states, UTs: Centre

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that 2,98,35,847 balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, Union Territories and private hospitals to be administered.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 12:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that 2,98,35,847 balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, Union Territories and private hospitals to be administered. The ministry said that it has so far provided 44,53,86,390 vaccine doses to States and UTs, through all sources and a further 85,58,360 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 41,55,50,543 doses as per data available at 8 am today. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

