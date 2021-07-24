Pondy Lt Guv congratulates Mirabai Chanu for winning silver medal in Tokyo Olympics
PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 24-07-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 15:40 IST
Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday congratulated Mirabai Chanu for bagging the silver medal in the weightlifting event in Tokyo Olympics.
In her message, Tamilisai said, ''Mirabai Chanu has made India proud by winning a silver medal in women's 49 kg weightlifting competition in Tokyo Olympics.'' Tamilisai said she conveyed her hearty greetings and appreciation to Chanu for winning the first medal for India.
