Left Menu

Man sentenced to 14 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 24-07-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 16:19 IST
Man sentenced to 14 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping minor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A local court here has sentenced a man to 10 years' imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on him for raping a 13-year-old girl over 14 years ago.

The FIR in the case was lodged on October 17, 2006, against Lav Kumar, alias Badkau, of Sarwantara village under the Rupediha police station, additional government advocate Girish Chandra Shukla said on Saturday.

The trial was going on in the court of Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO Act) Nitin Pandey.

On Friday, the court pronounced its verdict and sentenced Kumar to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment.

In case he fails to pay the fine, the convict will have to undergo further imprisonment for one year, the advocate added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
3
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021