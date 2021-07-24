Man sentenced to 14 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

A local court here has sentenced a man to 10 years' imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on him for raping a 13-year-old girl over 14 years ago.

The FIR in the case was lodged on October 17, 2006, against Lav Kumar, alias Badkau, of Sarwantara village under the Rupediha police station, additional government advocate Girish Chandra Shukla said on Saturday.

Advertisement

The trial was going on in the court of Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO Act) Nitin Pandey.

On Friday, the court pronounced its verdict and sentenced Kumar to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment.

In case he fails to pay the fine, the convict will have to undergo further imprisonment for one year, the advocate added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)