Olympics-Taekwondo-Thailand's Wongpattanakit wins women's 49kG gold medal
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-07-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 18:21 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Thailand's Panipak Wongpattanakit, the bronze medallist in Rio five years ago, beat Spanish teenager Adriana Cerezo Iglesias to win the gold medal for women's taekwondo in the 49kg category on Saturday.
Serbia's Tijana Bogdanovic and Israel's Abishag Semberg won the two bronze medals.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
