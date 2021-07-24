Left Menu

Study on to restore elephant corridors: TN govt to HC

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-07-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 18:48 IST
Chennai, July 24 (PTI): The Tamil Nadu government has informed the Madras High Court that a comprehensive study was being undertaken with the assistance of World Wildlife Fund to ensure that elephant corridors and habitats in the Nilgiris area, if invaded, are restored to the forests and the animals.

International experts are also part of the inititiave,the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy was told on Friday when a PIL petition from animal activist Muralidharan and another came up.

Recording this, the bench adjourned the matter till September 2 with a direction to the state government to file within four weeks, an affidavit indicating the status of the area, the manner in which it was in use and its present state.

Earlier,the petitioner informed the court that one of the areas considered as a corridor was restored as it was later discovered to be a habitat and the restoration of the same was also upheld by the Supreme Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

