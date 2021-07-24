Interim bail plea of software engineer held in 2014 for terror plot rejected
- Country:
- India
A Mumbai court has rejected the interim bail application of Anees Ansari, a software engineer who was held in 2014 for allegedly conspiring to blow up US establishments in the metropolis.
Ansari had sought temporary bail citing the coronavirus outbreak, but his plea was rejected by Additional Sessions Judge SH Gwalani on Friday.
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad told the court that Ansari, while working as an associate geographic technician at a private company, had set up a false Facebook account and published objectionable information using the company's computer. He had also supported the activities of terror group ISIS, the agency further told court.
The court observed that material in the charge sheet disclosing a conversation between the accused and one Omar Elhaji was sufficient to show the intention of causing terror in the country.
Considering the attitude of the accused, he is not entitled to bail, the court said in its order on Friday, the detailed copy of which was made available on Saturday.
The court observed that the accused was well-educated and intelligent, but there was a possibility that he could indulge in action that may cause obstruction to the prosecution's case if released on bail.
It also said Ansari was a young man without comorbidities and, therefore, there was no need to consider the application at this juncture.
Ansari was held from his office in October, 2014 by the state ATS and charged under section 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) read with 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code as well as relevant sections of Information Technology Act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Union minister Kapil Patil backs demand to name Navi Mumbai airport after local leader
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner summoned by ED in money laundering case
Mumbai: Man arrested for throwing acid on sister-in-law
In Mumbai, no COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday too due to dose shortage
Chief of Naval Staff visits Western Naval Command at Mumbai