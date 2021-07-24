Left Menu

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-07-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 19:57 IST
Protesters against COVID restrictions clash with police in Paris-BFM Television
Beyond Paris, protests were expected to take place in cities such as Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes and Toulouse as French lawmakers are due to vote this weekend on a bill drafted by the governement aimed at setting up a health pass and mandatory vaccination for health workers. Image Credit: Pixabay
Anti-vaccination protesters and other demonstrators against COVID-19 restrictions in France clashed with the police in central Paris on Saturday, leading anti-riot forces to use teargas, BTM Television reported.

Beyond Paris, protests were expected to take place in cities such as Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes and Toulouse as French lawmakers are due to vote this weekend on a bill drafted by the governement aimed at setting up a health pass and mandatory vaccination for health workers.

