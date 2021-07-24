Left Menu

Guatemalan anti-graft crusader leaves country after being stripped of his post

Reuters | Guatemala City | Updated: 24-07-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 19:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Guatemala

The former head of the Guatemalan Special Prosecutor's Office Against Impunity (FECI), Juan Francisco Sandoval, left the country early on Saturday morning, the country's human rights ombudsperson said.

Guatemala's Attorney General removed the internationally known graft prosecutor from his post on Friday as head of the anticorruption unit, prompting U.S. criticism that the move was a setback to the rule of law.

