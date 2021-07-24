Left Menu

Man involved in 19 cases of theft registered at various Delhi Metro police stations held

A 31-year-old man, involved in 19 cases of theft registered at various police stations of the Delhi Metro, has been arrested, officials said on Saturday. He was involved in 19 cases of theft registered at various police stations of the Delhi Metro unit, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 20:12 IST
Man involved in 19 cases of theft registered at various Delhi Metro police stations held
  • Country:
  • India

A 31-year-old man, involved in 19 cases of theft registered at various police stations of the Delhi Metro, has been arrested, officials said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Umar, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, they said. On Friday, after entering the metro at Rajiv Chowk station, a man named Rahmat Ali, a resident of Rampur in Uttar Pardesh, felt a hand in his pocket and immediately caught the accused and called the police, following which they were brought to the metro police station, a senior police officer said. During interrogation, the police found that the accused was engaged in a catering job. He was involved in 19 cases of theft registered at various police stations of the Delhi Metro unit, they said. Umar committed theft on crowded metro trains and buses generally at the time when the commuter is boarding or de-boarding, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
3
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021