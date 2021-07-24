Man involved in 19 cases of theft registered at various Delhi Metro police stations held

A 31-year-old man, involved in 19 cases of theft registered at various police stations of the Delhi Metro, has been arrested, officials said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Umar, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, they said. On Friday, after entering the metro at Rajiv Chowk station, a man named Rahmat Ali, a resident of Rampur in Uttar Pardesh, felt a hand in his pocket and immediately caught the accused and called the police, following which they were brought to the metro police station, a senior police officer said. During interrogation, the police found that the accused was engaged in a catering job. He was involved in 19 cases of theft registered at various police stations of the Delhi Metro unit, they said. Umar committed theft on crowded metro trains and buses generally at the time when the commuter is boarding or de-boarding, the police said.

