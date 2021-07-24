Left Menu

Liquor worth Rs 12.31 lakh seized from vehicle in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-07-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 20:22 IST
Liquor worth Rs 12.31 lakh meant for unauthorized sale in Maharashtra was seized from a vehicle that met with an accident on Shil Daighar-Kalwa road in Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place on Thursday and a case has been registered against the owner of the vehicle, while efforts were on to nab the driver and cleaner who fled from the spot, a Mumbra police station official said.

The Indian Made Foreign Liquor, concealed in boxes with soap labels, was manufactured in Goa and its sale was prohibited in Maharashtra, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

