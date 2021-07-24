Left Menu

Man held for posing as UP Police SI to impress girlfriend

A 20-year-old man has been arrested from southwest Delhis Dwakra area for allegedly posing as a sub-inspector of Uttar Pradesh Police to impress his girlfriend, officials said on Saturday. He came in contact with a girl and to impress her, he impersonated as a UP Police sub-inspector, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Dwarka Satish Kumar said.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested from southwest Delhi's Dwakra area for allegedly posing as a sub-inspector of Uttar Pradesh Police to impress his girlfriend, officials said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Ajay, a resident of Mathura in UP, they said.

According to the police, the manager of a hotel in Dwarka found something suspicious about the accused when he checked-in and informed the police.

The police reached there and searched the room of the accused. They found two ID cards of UP Police along with one set of police uniform, a senior officer said. The accused could not tell the police about his training period, place of posting, service profile and other particulars, the officer said. ''A case has been registered at Dwarka South police station. During interrogation, it was found that the accused was a water supplier and was working in the Sahabad Mohamadpur area. He came in contact with a girl and to impress her, he impersonated as a UP Police sub-inspector,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Satish Kumar said.

