Left Menu

Mozambique national held for smuggling heroin worth Rs 2.8 cr at Delhi airport: Customs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 21:15 IST
Mozambique national held for smuggling heroin worth Rs 2.8 cr at Delhi airport: Customs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Mozambique national has been arrested by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country heroin worth Rs 2.8 crore at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Johannesburg via Doha on July 16, it said.

''On detailed personal and baggage search and questioning, the passenger admitted to having ingested/swallowed 36 plastic tape wrapped white-coloured capsules containing off-white colour powder-granules of heroin, the statement issued by the customs department said.

The heroin which was ingeniously concealed inside his body through ingestion was recovered from the passenger, it said. When the recovered substance was subjected to the drug detection kit, prima facie it appeared to contain heroin, it added.

The recovered heroin totally weighs 400 grams and is estimated to be valued at Rs 2.8 crore, the statement said.

The accused was arrested and the heroin was seized, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021