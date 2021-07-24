Mozambique national held for smuggling heroin worth Rs 2.8 cr at Delhi airport: Customs

A Mozambique national has been arrested by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country heroin worth Rs 2.8 crore at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Johannesburg via Doha on July 16, it said.

''On detailed personal and baggage search and questioning, the passenger admitted to having ingested/swallowed 36 plastic tape wrapped white-coloured capsules containing off-white colour powder-granules of heroin, the statement issued by the customs department said.

The heroin which was ingeniously concealed inside his body through ingestion was recovered from the passenger, it said. When the recovered substance was subjected to the drug detection kit, prima facie it appeared to contain heroin, it added.

The recovered heroin totally weighs 400 grams and is estimated to be valued at Rs 2.8 crore, the statement said.

The accused was arrested and the heroin was seized, it added.

