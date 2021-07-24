Tempo driver arrested for attacking policeman in Delhi

A 38-year-old tempo driver was arrested on Saturday for allegedly attacking a policeman over a parking issue in south Delhi, official said. On Saturday, the police received a call at Fatehpur Beri police station about a molestation case. Head constable Manoj was asked to reach the spot. While going to spot, Manoj saw a tempo parked in the middle of the road and the driver unloading material from it, a senior police officer said. Since his PCR van and another ambulance was stuck in the jam caused due to the tempo, Manoj asked the driver to park his vehicle properly so that the movement of other vehicles is not hampered, police said. ''Manoj asked him to remove the vehicle and went to attend the PCR call. While returning, he saw that the driver, identified as Kishan, a resident of Fatehpur Beri, had not removed his tempo from the road. When the head constable again asked him to remove it, he started abusing Manoj and also manhandled him,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said. The tempo driver also tore Manoj's uniform during the scuffle. The head constable sustained bruises on his hand and on his neck. Kishan was then brought to the police station, the DCP said. The Medicolegal case (MLC) of Manoj had been conducted at AIIMS Trauma Centre and a case has been registered, police said.

